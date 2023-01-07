Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips

article

Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up.

Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th and Fond du Lac. Stamper said the area has been struggling with illegal dumping for weeks.

In a statement, Stamper encouraged the community to take action and report illegal dumping to 414-286-2489. Information that leads to a citation could mean a reward of up to $1,000. Witnesses to illegal dumping should write down details of the people, vehicles and items involved – along with a date and time.