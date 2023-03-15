Milwaukee illegal dumping could lead to $5K fine

Illegal dumping is an ugly sight, and as spring approaches and the snow melts, it becomes more obvious.

Sunne Perry lives near Milwaukee's Sherman Park.

"I am literally tired of the frequent dumping," said Perry.

She called it a blight on her neighborhood.

"It was just very irritating, as well as a safety concern," said Perry.

As the snow melts, trash surfaces. That's why Milwaukee's Department of Neighborhood Services wants you to know how to handle illegal dumping. A presentation was held Wednesday, March 15 to discuss what to do if you see illegal dumping, what the city can do about it, and the $1,000 reward you can get for a report that leads to a citation.

The DNS says one specific piece of evidence you might need to bust an illegal dumper is actually having photos or videos of the person doing illegal dumping and specific details you can remember about that person or their vehicle.

"I just feel more motivated to try to listen more to see if I can actually get a license plate number or anything like that," said Perry.

Perry said she's reported illegal dumping dozens of times. If her camera or anyone's eye catches you in the act, you could get a fine of up to $5,000.

"If you don’t want it at your house, we don’t want it at ours," said Perry.

The presentation was part of the DNS's "HomeSAFE" program, designed to inform and empower the public on building code and neighborhood issues through a combination of in-person and live digital educational presentations and an online resource library.

If you see illegal dumping in progress, please do not confront the individual(s). Write down the details and the description of the suspect(s), vehicle make and model, license plate, the items dumped, address/location, and the date and time of the incident. You can then report the dumping online or by calling 414-286-CITY.