'ICE Out:' Milwaukee Common Council approves ID, mask ordinance

The Brief Council members voted on part of what some have branded "ICE Out" legislation. The proposal, approved Tuesday, would require law enforcement to ID themselves and ban face coverings with some exceptions. The ordinance requires Mayor Johnson's signature before it can take effect.



Milwaukee Common Council members on Tuesday voted on one part of what some have branded "ICE Out" legislation, approving new restrictions for law enforcement officers operating in the city.

Members voted strongly in favor of the proposed ordinance with 13 "yes" votes. Ald. Mark Chambers abstained, saying he supports the limits on federal officials but thinks the city should go further.

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'ICE Out'

The backstory:

The proposal would prohibit all law enforcement officers – including federal agents – from wearing face coverings in public while on duty. It provides an exception, allowing officers to wear masks for health and safety reasons – such as when dealing with a sick person or when temperatures are freezing cold.

The Milwaukee Police Department has already changed its standard operating procedure to require that.

"I feel like we’re taking precedent, because of what is going on with the federal government, and we’re putting to the wayside of those residents, those store owners," Chambers said. "There are businesses that are closing because they are consistently getting robbed, with those people wearing those face masks and can’t protect themselves."

The proposal would also require all officers to wear their name and the name of the agency on their uniform. Alternatively, upon request, they could say their agency, last name and badge or ID number. Officers' vehicles would have to have the name of their agency visible, too. It would not apply to undercover assignments.

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City Attorney Evan Goyke raised some issues with a previous version of the mask requirement and ID proposal, but he signed off on an updated version.

Failure to comply could mean a fine up to $10,000. Milwaukee Police Union President Alexander Ayala told FOX6 News that his officers are not going to fine I.C.E. or interfere with federal agents.

What's next:

The approved ordinance requires Mayor Cavalier Johnson's signature before it can take effect. FOX6 News asked Johnson about it Tuesday:

Calvi: "Are you planning to sign that?"

Johnson: "I haven't seen those. I mean it just happened this morning obviously, so I'll review those. I can review every piece of legislation that comes to my desk, but I haven't had the chance to see them."

Calvi: "Pretty much, it would require the identification on the uniform, no masks, and also the vehicles would have the ID, unless they're undercover operations."

Johnson: "Again, I want to see the actual language, just like I review every single piece of legislation that comes to my desk. I am likely to sign them. I have always felt, and I've said a number of times, too, that especially masking for law enforcement officers – like if you have police powers, there's no reason why you should be wearing a mask. You just shouldn't…not in the way that ICE has been doing it. I know sometimes officers are out in, you know, inclement weather, it can be freezing cold and sometimes that's appropriate. But the way that they've been exercising their powers, I think, is inappropriate. I've been very clear on that over the course of the last number of months since ICE has ramped up activity across the country, namely in Minneapolis, of course, with all the travesties that have been happening there. However, at the same time, I want to review the legislation, like I review all pieces of legislation."

Common Council votes

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee Common Council voted on a number of proposals Tuesday.