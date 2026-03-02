Milwaukee Police Department facial covering policy modification

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is now prohibiting officers from wearing face coverings intended to conceal their identity while on duty. Local leaders state the change aims to increase transparency and public trust by ensuring residents can identify the officers working in their neighborhoods. While currently a department policy change, an ordinance is being drafted to codify this ban into city law for all law enforcement operating in Milwaukee.



The Milwaukee Common Council announced on Monday, March 2, that the Milwaukee Police Department will adopt an addition to its Uniform Standard Operating Procedure that explicitly prohibits the use of facial coverings for the purpose of concealing identity.

A news release from the Common Council stated, the "SOP modification strengthens public trust, further ensures officer identification, and positions Milwaukee as a national model for transparent, accountable policing under the ICE Out framework."

Reaction

What they're saying:

A number of members from the Milwaukee Common Council issued statements on this policy change.

Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez

"This is a core issue at the center of the federal shutdown right now, and without federal action, we are taking steps locally to increase transparency and accountability."

Milwaukee Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa

"We met with the Police Chief, delivered the message of what our constituents were demanding, and he acted. This is about responsiveness, accountability, and trust."

Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic

"There will be no secret police in our city, and we are setting high standards for safety for all. Our residents deserve to know who is working in their neighborhoods as we work to make our city the most welcoming city we can."

Milwaukee Alderman Alex Brower

"This SOP change is a fantastic first step, and to align with this momentum, there will be a forthcoming ordinance before the Council to codify these standards citywide, reinforcing the prohibition on facial coverings by any law enforcement operating in Milwaukee."