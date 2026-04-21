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The Brief Milwaukee leaders approved renaming Cesar Chavez Drive. A New York Times report claimed the late labor leader committed sexual abuse. In 1996, Milwaukee renamed a stretch of 16th Street after Chavez.



Milwaukee's Common Council on Tuesday approved renaming Cesar Chavez Drive on the city's south side.

There was no debate or discussion, and the final vote was: 13 yes, one abstained and one excused. Ald. JoCasta Zamarippa initially voted yes but asked to change her vote from yes to abstained.

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Abuse allegations

The backstory:

In March, a New York Times report claimed Chavez sexually abused two girls. The late civil rights and labor leader co-founded the United Farm Workers with Dolores Huerta, who also reported abuse by Chavez.

Zamarripa announced the cancellation of the city's Cesar Chavez Day celebration in response to the allegations. She said there would be a broader community discussion about renaming Cesar Chavez Drive.

In 1996, Milwaukee leaders unanimously agreed to name a stretch of 16th Street on the city's south side after Chavez.

Street name change

What they're saying:

Common Council President José Pérez and Zamarripa previously sponsored an ordinance to change Chavez Drive, which runs from Pierce Street to Mitchell Street, back to 16th Street "for now."

What's next:

Activists and city officials argue renaming the street is necessary to support survivors, shifting the focus from Chavez to the broader labor movement he once led. One name floated around was Dolores Huerta; a mural in her honor, completed in 2021, can be found along the street in question.

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In addition to the full Milwaukee Common Council's approval, Mayor Cavalier Johnson's signature is needed to change the street's name.