The Brief The Common Council approved proposals that aim to stop grocery store closures. One proposal asked for a plan to retain and attract stores and pharmacies. Another proposal requires stores to give a 60-day notice before they close.



Milwaukee is trying to reverse the trend of grocery store and pharmacy closures.

Since 2025, seven full-service grocery stores have closed in Milwaukee County. On Tuesday, Milwaukee's Common Council approved several proposals that aim to stop that.

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The backstory:

One proposal asked for a plan, ordering the Department of City Development to create strategies to retain and attract grocery stores and pharmacies. The Common Council wants to use $2.8 million to achieve that goal.

Council members also want to require grocery stores and pharmacies to give a 60-day notice before they close. In that notice, the owners would have to include reasons for the closure and a timeline for alerting workers. It would also require the store to place signs on its doors for 30 days before it closes.

Sherman Park Grocery Store, Milwaukee

What they're saying:

The proposals voted on Tuesday passed with unanimous support.

"Food justice is not about charity. It’s about the right of the community to grow access and control the food that sustains them," said Ald. Andrea Pratt.

"Healthy food access is not a privilege. It is a right. And as we watch full-service grocery stores closing in our communities, as well as access to pharmacies, which for so many is access to life-saving and prolonging medication, I think it’s incumbent upon us to do – at least attempt to do – something to retain and attract groceries and pharmacies," said Ald. Milele Coggs.

Common Council votes

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee Common Council voted on a number of proposals Tuesday.