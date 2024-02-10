Milwaukee Ice CAPE-Ade at Red Arrow Park, free family fun

Milwaukee Ice CAPE-Ade at Red Arrow Park
There's plenty of family fun to be had at Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee for the 3rd annual Ice CAPE-Ade at Red Arrow Park. FOX6's Spencer Tracy stopped by to learn more about all the fun games.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's downtown 3rd annual Ice CAPE-ade returns on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free, family fun.
There are free skate rentals, courtesy of WaterStone Bank, photo ops with costumed superheroes, a s’mores making station, and games.
You can also take part in meet-and-greets with the city’s mightiest heroes – members from the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department, along with local Olympians.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Ice skating at the Ice CAPE-ade in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's downtown Ice CAPE-ade returns on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free, family fun, and of course, one of the big draws is ice skating! FOX6's Spencer Tracy stopped by to put on the skates and try the ice out.
Family fun at Milwaukee's Ice CAPE-ade
FOX6's Spencer Tracy stopped by Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee to check out everything you can do at the 3rd annual Ice CAPE-ade. Besides ice skating, there's plenty of family-friendly games, and you can even meet some superheroes like Captain America.
.