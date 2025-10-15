article

The Brief Work will begin later this month on an I-94 reconstruction project in Milwaukee. The "West Leg Segment" is part of the larger I-94 East-West project. Preliminary work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 27.



Work will begin later this month on an Interstate 94 reconstruction project in Milwaukee. Here's what to know before you hit the road.

The backstory:

Gov. Tony Evers approved $121 million to reconstruct a stretch of interstate between 70th Street and Zablocki Drive. Referred to as the "West Leg Segment," the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it is the first major piece of the larger I-94 East-West project.

The West Leg Segment will expand I-94 to four lanes in each direction, reconstruct the Hawley Road Interchange as a half-interchange and reconstruct the 68th Street/70th Street Interchange.

Traffic impact

Timeline:

Preliminary work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 27. Traffic impacts will take place the week of Nov. 3.

WisDOT said the West Leg Segment is scheduled to be complete by late 2028. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Why you should care:

The traffic impacts set to take effect the week of Nov. 3 include, according to WisDOT:

Long-term single lane closure in each direction of I-94 between 70th Street and Zablocki Drive

Long-term closure of the Hawley Road Interchange

Long-term closure of the southbound WIS-175 system ramp to westbound I-94

Long-term closure of the 68th Street entrance ramp to eastbound I-94

30-day closure of the southbound WIS-175 exit ramp to Frederick Miller Way

WisDOT encourages drivers to use local and regional alternate routes. Travelers should plan ahead by adding extra time, finding alternate routes and knowing what resources are available.