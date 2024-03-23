Humboldt Park Easter Egg Hunt, kids search through snow

article

Hundreds of kids swarmed Humboldt Park in Milwaukee for the 2024 Easter Egg Hunt – an annual event that has now featured snow for a third straight year.

Humboldt Park Friends organized the Bay View hunt. More than 5,000 candy-filled eggs were scattered in the snow for kids up to age 12 to find. The kids were divided into zones based on age, with at least one golden egg in each zone containing a special prize.

"We had hundreds of kids going after 5,000 eggs, and they were collected in a matter of minutes," said Patrick McSweeney, a Humboldt Park Friends board member. "It's what we look forward to all year, and it's just organized pandemonium."

2024 Humboldt Park Easter Egg Hunt

Before the egg hunt began, kids could get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny for free. The Bay View Lions Club served a pancake breakfast, too.

While the event was free, families were asked to bring non-perishable food items for the Bay View Community Center's food pantry.

Humboldt Park was one of six parks created in 1890 when the city established a Parks Commission, according to organizers.