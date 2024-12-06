Milwaukee Housing Authority leader Willie Hines retiring

article

Willie Hines is retiring from his position as Secretary-Executive Director of the Milwaukee Housing Authority as of Jan. 1, 2025.

Protesters have been calling for Hines' resignation – calling for better living conditions in city-managed properties and asking the city to get involved when it comes to code compliance and enforcement.

According to the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee's website, the organization provides housing options to more than 10,000 families, seniors and disabled adults across more than 4,000 units.

The organization also said it aims to help residents "in achieving self-sufficiency" through a variety of services.

Hines issued the following statement:

"Today, I announce my upcoming retirement as Secretary-Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM), effective January 1, 2025. Serving HACM and the City of Milwaukee for nearly 30 years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This journey has been more than a career; it has been a mission, a passion, and a privilege to work alongside so many dedicated colleagues and partners committed to creating affordable housing solutions and improving lives in our community.

"As I prepare to step into the next chapter of my life, I do so with a heart full of gratitude and pride in what we have achieved together. I am also filled with optimism for HACM’s future and confident in its ability to successfully navigate the complex challenges that housing authorities face.

"Thank you to everyone who has been part of this remarkable journey. Your support and partnership have meant the world to me."

Response from Common Ground:

"Today is a momentous day for Milwaukee," says Kevin Solomon, Associate Organizer for Common Ground. "David beat Goliath. Thousands of low-income housing residents and Common Ground banded together for over 2 years to challenge entrenched and powerful interests, and fight for better living conditions. We overcame skepticism, doubt, secrecy, and special interests. And we won."

Common Ground has accomplished an essential objective in our "Tenants United" campaign to reform the Housing Authority: Willie Hines is resigning as Executive Director. "The next step is for the HACM Board to conduct a national search for a new, competent, service-oriented director to clean up the mess," says Jennifer O’Hear, Common Ground’s Lead Organizer.

"Common Ground knows how to take on dominant, unaccountable power—and win," says Rev. Will Davis, Pastor of Invisible Reality Ministries and Member of Common Ground’s Executive Team. "We saw injustice and knew we had to work with the residents to change things."

"Nobody believed us tenants at first. It was our word against Hines’," says Roye "Chris" Logan, Resident President of Mitchell Court. "After we made clear that our concerns are real, we were told we would never get rid of Hines. But guess what? We are Common Ground! We never give up, and we never go away."

Common Ground’s campaign made waves in Milwaukee, including:

Garnering hundreds of news articles — even front-page of the Washington Post.

Achieving new oversight by the Department of Neighborhood Services.

Announcing a class-action lawsuit by tenants against HACM for bed bug infestations.

Working with Council President José Pérez and the Common Council to confirm 4 new members of the HACM Board of Commissioners.

"We had a huge power imbalance between tenants and HACM," says Charlene "Peaches" Bell of College Court. "Working with Common Ground changed that. It’s also why we’re building a permanent tenants organization — us tenants are organizing to ensure this never happens again."

This is a developing story.