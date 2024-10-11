The Brief The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee board held a special meeting on Friday. A Florida-based company could soon take over HACM's Section 8 voucher program. Residents and Common Ground protested, saying they have been ignored throughout the process.



A Florida-based company could soon take over the troubled Milwaukee housing authority's Section 8 voucher program.

The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee board held a special meeting on Friday. Residents, in conjunction with Common Ground, filled the meeting in protest.

"This service that we get right now is not great, but to have somebody out-of-state doing it bothers me because I'd rather have somebody here, hands on," said Betty Newton, a Section 8 resident.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ordered HACM, as the housing authority is known, to turn over its Section 8 voucher program to an outside vendor. HACM narrowed it down to a company called CVR.

After delaying a vote earlier this week, the board decided on Friday to move forward with negotiations. They did not make a final decision.

"At the end of the day, what we're talking about is an organization and an agency that can help HACM get back to that high-performing status," HACM Director Willie Hines said.

Common Ground organizers marched out of the meeting and down to Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office. They handed over a letter, then tried to call him. They said they have been ignored throughout the process, and a decision should not be made with open vacancies on HACM's board.

"This is a sham. This is sneaky. This is back-alley politics," said Common Ground's Kevin Solomon. "This is a moment where Mayor Johnson ought to feel ashamed."

The mayor's office said it supports HACM in moving forward with a contract. The board said it will review it again before they vote on moving forward; it's unclear when that might happen.

HACM and Plaintiffs’ Counsel joint statement

Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office

"The Mayor supports HACM in moving forward with the Housing Choice Voucher program contract, as required by HUD. We also continue to urge the Common Council to hear and support the Mayor’s nominees to the HACM Board of Commissioners, who were announced in June."