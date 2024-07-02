article

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs joined Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski and others to promote fire safety ahead of the Fourth of July.

There are over 10,600 home fires that are started by grills each year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. During the summer, and especially in the upper Midwest, data also shows a significant increase in homeowners' insurance claims due to fires started by grilling activities.

"Fire is a good thing if you control it," Lipski said. "We keep the grills from the home. We don't keep the grills unattended, have a garden hose at the ready. Simple basic things."

Tuesday's gathering was part of USAA's "Huddle Up for Home Fire Prevention & Safety" campaign. Jacobs wore a fire-safe coat to demonstrate how to safely extinguish flames in the event of a fire.

Jacobs met with local first responders and military members after the demonstration.