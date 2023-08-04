Firefighters on Friday morning, Aug. 4 responded to the scene of a house fire near 36th Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue in Milwaukee.

FOX6 News talked to Dawill Davis. He was able to get his girlfriend and five children out of the home safely.

"We were watching tv and my girl saw it first, a spark, and I just saw a little light and flew up in flames," said Davis.

Milwaukee house fire; 36th and Mt. Vernon

Davis says he as the fire spread to his neighbor's home, he made sure he got out safely.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if anyone was seriously hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.