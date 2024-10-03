Milwaukee 2-alarm fire near 27th and Lisbon, no injuries reported

The Brief The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire near 27th and Lisbon on Thursday morning. No additional details have been released, including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.



A two-alarm fire damaged a Milwaukee home on Thursday morning, Oct. 3. Crews were called out to the area of 27th and Lisbon shortly before 6 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News they performed multiple searches of the home and did not find anyone inside.

We Energies was called to the scene to turn off the electricity.

27th and Lisbon, Milwaukee fire

No injuries have been reported.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.