Milwaukee house fire, 15th and Lincoln, no injuries

Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Feb. 7, responded to the scene of a vacant house fire near 15th and Lincoln in Milwaukee.

Crews responded to the scene around 6:15 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News the house is boarded up and condemned by the city, which means they can’t fight the fire inside, only from the exterior.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"We do have our fire investigator here on scene, and they will be working alongside the police department to investigate the origin and cause," said Schuyler Belott, MFD Assistance Chief.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.