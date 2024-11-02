Expand / Collapse search

House fire on Milwaukee's south side; no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 2, 2024 11:43am CDT
Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, Granada Street

The Brief

    • A south side Milwaukee home was damaged by fire on Saturday, Nov. 2.
    • The Milwaukee Fire Department says there was a small vent fire.
    • No injuries were reported.

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Saturday morning, Nov. 2 responded to the scene of a house fire on Milwaukee's south side. 

Crews were dispatched to a home on Granada Street, just northwest of 13th Street and College Avenue, around 10:45 a.m. 

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News there was a mall vent fire that was extinguished quickly. 

Milwaukee house fire, Granada Street

No injuries were reported, and the home sustained minimal damage. 

