House fire on Milwaukee's south side; no injuries

A south side Milwaukee home was damaged by fire on Saturday, Nov. 2. The Milwaukee Fire Department says there was a small vent fire. No injuries were reported.



Firefighters on Saturday morning, Nov. 2 responded to the scene of a house fire on Milwaukee's south side.

Crews were dispatched to a home on Granada Street, just northwest of 13th Street and College Avenue, around 10:45 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News there was a mall vent fire that was extinguished quickly.

Milwaukee house fire, Granada Street

No injuries were reported, and the home sustained minimal damage.