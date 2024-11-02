House fire on Milwaukee's south side; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Saturday morning, Nov. 2 responded to the scene of a house fire on Milwaukee's south side.
Crews were dispatched to a home on Granada Street, just northwest of 13th Street and College Avenue, around 10:45 a.m.
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News there was a mall vent fire that was extinguished quickly.
Milwaukee house fire, Granada Street
No injuries were reported, and the home sustained minimal damage.