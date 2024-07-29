Milwaukee hotel death; D'Vontaye Mitchell's family wants answers 1 month later

A month after his death outside the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee hotel, D'Vontaye Mitchell’s family said they still have no answers or justice.

Mitchell’s family and supporters doubled down on their demand for justice with another protest, as attorney Ben Crump said on Monday, July 29, the delay from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is disheartening.

Walking in circles of frustration, Mitchell's family is at their wits' end.

43-year-old Mitchell died June 30 outside the Hyatt Regency hotel. Graphic video shows him being held down by four now-fired Hyatt employees, two of them said to be security officers.

"I shouldn’t have to watch that tape of them beating my brother for 15 minutes," his brother Darrell Giles said. "They held him down and suffocated him. We need charges."

For weeks now, the DA’s office has been reviewing felony murder charges referred by the Milwaukee Police Department for those four people.

A decision that won’t be made until the autopsy is released.

Crump compared Mitchell’s death to the death of Sonya Massey near Springfield, Illinois, where a deputy was quickly charged.

"Sonya Massey is killed after D'Vontaye Mitchell on video," Crump said. "Five days have passed, 10 days have passed, 15 days have passed, 31 days and still no charges. My experience for Black people is justice delayed normally means justice denied."

The incident occurred after witnesses say Mitchell locked himself in the women's bathroom. But the family said surveillance from inside shown to them reveals Mitchell was scared for his life.

Attorney Will Sulton wants the DA’s Office and the MPD to be held accountable.

"It is appalling to hear our chief, who wants to be chief somewhere else, come out and say we don’t have all the facts," he said. "In fact, Chief Norman, you did because they walked into your police station, and you let them walk out."

Cries for accountability are echoed by Mitchell’s family.

"I had to sit there and watch them take my husband's life and nobody is in jail," widow DeAsia Harmon said. "That doesn’t make any sense to me."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said the doctor conducting the autopsy has not given a timeframe for when it will be completed.