Milwaukee hotel death; D'Vontaye Mitchell's family continues protest

Frustrated and fed up, protests continue for D'Vontaye Mitchell more than three weeks after he died following an altercation with hotel security at the Hyatt Regency in Milwaukee.

Mitchell’s family said they also want transparency, and they are urging the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office to move forward with pressing charges, as well as to release all footage of the fatal incident at the Hyatt to the public.

Three weeks after his death, Mitchell's mother, Brenda Giles, is on what she's calling an uphill battle for justice.

"We won’t get no rest until they are arrested," Giles said. "That’s how I feel. No justice, no peace. So maybe once I get justice then I can get some peace."

Mitchell died on June 30 outside the downtown hotel. Graphic video shows the 43-year-old father of two being held down by four now-former Hyatt employees. Two of them were security officers.

It occurred after witnesses say he locked himself in the women's bathroom.

Several family members say surveillance video from inside shows he was in fear of his life.

D'Vontaye Mitchell

The DA’s office is now reviewing felony murder charges referred by the Milwaukee Police Department for four people. Outside the DA’s office, Mitchell’s family is protesting once again, hoping their voices will be heard.

"I don’t care how hot it is, we gone keep coming out here," his sister, Nayisha Mitchell, said. "We gonna keep protesting, we gonna keep on doing our chants until we get some results here."

Results they want in the form of charges for everyone involved, and videos released publicly of Mitchell's fatal encounter with staff at the hotel.

"I need some closure," GIles said.

From outside the DA’s house to the Hyatt, Mitchell's family and supporters said they won't stop applying pressure.

"I’m pushing and urging for the DA to do the right thing, to make some charges, make sure you pursue the right charges," cousin Latrisa Giles said. "Don’t just give the lower level charges to be doing something."

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Mitchell's family.

The DA’s office previously told FOX6 News it is waiting on results from Mitchell’s autopsy to make a charging decision.