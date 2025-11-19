Milwaukee to host one of the most acclaimed choirs in the world

This Thanksgiving season, Milwaukee will host one of the most acclaimed choirs in the world. Present Music's Thanksgiving: ‘Of Being Numerous’ will be performed at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 23. Marta Troicki, Present Music's Managing Director, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

The concert will take place from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., with a 4 p.m. pre-concert conversation with composer Christopher Cerrone and conductor Donald Nally, moderated by David Bloom.