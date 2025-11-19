Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee to host one of the most acclaimed choirs in the world

Published  November 19, 2025 10:08am CST
Present Music's Thanksgiving: ‘Of Being Numerous’

Marta Troicki, Present Music's Managing Director, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

This Thanksgiving season, Milwaukee will host one of the most acclaimed choirs in the world. Present Music's Thanksgiving: ‘Of Being Numerous will be performed at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 23. Marta Troicki, Present Music's Managing Director, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details. 

The concert will take place from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., with a 4 p.m. pre-concert conversation with composer Christopher Cerrone and conductor Donald Nally, moderated by David Bloom.

