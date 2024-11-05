Milwaukee hospital stabbing; Edgar Padilla pleads guilty to charge

article

The Brief Edgar Padilla pleaded guilty to a change in connection with a stabbing at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in January. Padilla is scheduled to be sentenced in December.



Edgar Padilla of Milwaukee pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless injury in connection with a stabbing that happened at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in January.

Padilla is now scheduled to appear for his sentencing on Dec. 12.

Case details

Milwaukee police confirmed a stabbing inside Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on Monday morning, Jan. 29. The call came in just after 6 a.m.

The hospital is located on the corner of Lake Drive and North Avenue.

According to Milwaukee Police, an 18-year-old man stabbed a 47-year-old hospital employee, later confirmed by Ascension to be a security guard, who was treated for non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested.

Ascension Wisconsin said the guard was injured during an altercation with the suspect, who came into the emergency department. The hospital said safety is a priority and is thankful to everyone who worked together to make sure everyone stayed safe.

Related article

No one else was hurt.