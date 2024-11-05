Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee hospital stabbing; Edgar Padilla pleads guilty to charge

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 5, 2024 2:32pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Edgar Padilla

The Brief

    • Edgar Padilla pleaded guilty to a change in connection with a stabbing at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in January.
    • Padilla is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

MILWAUKEE - Edgar Padilla of Milwaukee pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless injury in connection with a stabbing that happened at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in January. 

Padilla is now scheduled to appear for his sentencing on Dec. 12.

Case details

Milwaukee police confirmed a stabbing inside Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on Monday morning, Jan. 29. The call came in just after 6 a.m.

The hospital is located on the corner of Lake Drive and North Avenue.

According to Milwaukee Police, an 18-year-old man stabbed a 47-year-old hospital employee, later confirmed by Ascension to be a security guard, who was treated for non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested.

Ascension Wisconsin said the guard was injured during an altercation with the suspect, who came into the emergency department. The hospital said safety is a priority and is thankful to everyone who worked together to make sure everyone stayed safe.

Related

Milwaukee hospital stabbing, security guard injured
article

Milwaukee hospital stabbing, security guard injured

Milwaukee police confirmed a stabbing inside Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on Monday morning, Jan. 29. The call came in just after 6 a.m.

No one else was hurt.

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided from online court records and previous reporting by FOX6 News.