Milwaukee homicide, West Allis man killed

A West Allis man, 18, died from gunshot wounds at the hospital following a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday, May 1.

According to police, the victim showed up at the hospital around 4 a.m. and later died from his injuries.

Police are investigating where the shooting happened and what led to it.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.