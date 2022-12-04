Milwaukee homicide suspect at large, victim's family 'wants him arrested'

Milwaukee prosecutors say Antonio Rollins killed Isaiah Williams while playing with a gun near 12th and Burleigh in February. The problem is, police can't find Rollins.

Rollins was in jail shortly after the Feb. 1 shooting. That's when prosecutors say he told another inmate he killed Williams, 21. Williams' mom said the second-degree reckless homicide charge filed against Rollins only partially helps her heal.

"I want him arrested," said Latasha Holmon, Williams' mother.

This Milwaukee mom said she wants closure after her son was killed.

"He was a good kid," said Holmon. "He was respectful."

Antonio Rollins, Isaiah Williams

Holmon said in the months since Williams was killed, there's been no healing for his family.

"I haven’t grieved for the simple fact that I’m angry because I know what type of kid I had, and I lost him to the streets," said Holmon.

They got some answers on Nov. 29 when prosecutors charged Rollins. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

"I’m just asking for you to turn yourself in and just go on and get this over with," said Holmon.

Isaiah Williams

A witness told investigators he was in the bedroom at the time of the shooting. He said Rollins smoked pot and was listening to music, playing with a gun when it "suddenly went off." Rollins then left, the complaint says.

An inmate at the jail in Milwaukee told investigators after Rollins' arrest in February, Rollins told him he accidentally shot his friend in the back while playing with his gun, according to prosecutors.

"Me and my family in pain, and we hurting," said Holmon.

Williams' family said the charges bring some relief, but they won't sleep until Rollins is in custody.

"Once he caught, we got our closure, but it won’t be our closure until we see he never step out in the streets again," said Holmon.

The question we're trying to answer is this: When Rollins made that alleged confession to another inmate in February, was in jail for this case, or a different one? FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for clarification.

If you have any information as to Antonio Rollins' whereabouts, you're asked to please contact Milwaukee police.