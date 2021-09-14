Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee vigil shooting prompts outrage

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee vigil shooting outrages leaders, community

Milwaukee residents and elected leaders are calling on the community to step up after five people were wounded at a vigil for a teen homicide victim.

MILWAUKEE - From remembering a life lost to running for their lives, five people were hurt after a shooting at a candlelight vigil Monday night, Sept. 13.

There was chaos and panic as dozens of people ran near Sherman and Burleigh. The vigil was for a teen homicide victim who was killed just after midnight that same day, police said.

"I just heard a bunch of gunshots. Then I heard everybody screaming and running and my first instinct was to get out of there," a witness who drove by at the time of the shooting told FOX6 News.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say the gunfire rang out shortly before 8 p.m. The shooting victims include two 15-year-old Milwaukee girls, a 64-year-old Milwaukee man, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man and a 35-year-old Milwaukee man. All suffered non-fatal gunshot injuries – and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

"Sad honestly. They’re going there to grieve somebody and then you got someone interrupting their peace and they’re grieving. It’s sad," the witness said.

Milwaukee police at scene of vigil shooting near Sherman and Burleigh

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Rydell Ards-King. He was located at the scene and was unable to be revived by first responders.  

"We have to find out exactly who it is, and how do we get to those individuals and make sure this behavior does not continue," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Barrett said the quintuple shooting was not an isolated incident.

"There’s no question that there is a serious problem right now with individuals in this area who are retaliating against each other," said Barrett.

Milwaukee police at scene of vigil shooting near Sherman and Burleigh

"Violence doesn’t get you nowhere at all…It’s scary," said Leonora, who lives nearby. "Let’s put the guns down, please. Put the guns down."

What led to the shots fired remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

For those who were affected by the incident – witness to the incident or its aftermath – assistance is available by calling Milwaukee's Mobile Trauma Response Team at 414-257-7621 or by contacting Milwaukee County’s 24-hour Mental Health Crisis Line at 414-257-7222.

Statement from Alderman Khalif Rainey

"This is wholly unacceptable and as a community we must do better to put an end to these senseless shootings. Guns are NEVER the answer to solve disputes, and our children, friends, family members and neighbors deserve better than to fear gun violence during a moment of grieving and sadness – or at any other point and time.

5 shot, wounded by gunfire during vigil for Milwaukee teen
article

5 shot, wounded by gunfire during vigil for Milwaukee teen

Milwaukee police say five people were wounded near Sherman and Burleigh Monday night, Sept. 13 – at the scene of a candlelight vigil for a teenager that was fatally shot earlier in the day.

Video shows fired MPD officer shooting bystander by mistake
article

Video shows fired MPD officer shooting bystander by mistake

For the first time, we are seeing body camera video that shows a Milwaukee police officer shoot a bystander by mistake. The shooting, which stemmed from a police pursuit, happened in 2019, but that bystander is now speaking out again

Domestic abuse suspect dead; combative with police, Waukesha officials say
article

Domestic abuse suspect dead; combative with police, Waukesha officials say

Waukesha officials say a domestic abuse suspect who became combative during a medical call for him early on Tuesday, Sept. 14 has died.