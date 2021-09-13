Expand / Collapse search

2 hurt in shooting during vigil for Milwaukee teen

Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee shooting near vigil for teen fatally shot

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were on scene near Sherman and Burleigh Monday night, where evidence markers lay near candles for a vigil. A teenager was fatally shot near this location Monday morning.

Milwaukee Fire Department officials said two people were transported with gunshot wounds. One was taken to Froedtert and one to Children's Wisconsin.

A witness told FOX6 News she heard between 30-40 shots Monday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed shortly after midnight Monday near Sherman and Burleigh, Milwaukee police said. The victim was located at the scene and was unable to be revived by first responders.  

It's not believed any arrests have been made in connection with the homicide.

