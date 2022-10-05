Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought

Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24.

It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25.

Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate number AME-7350.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.