Farwell and Brady homicide, Milwaukee man gets 17 years in prison

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting near Farwell and Brady.

In 2021, a jury found 26-year-old Timothy Alexander guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the killing Antwon Gibson.

In addition to prison time, Alexander was sentenced to seven years of extended supervision. He is also ordered to pay restitution, which will be determined in March.

Police were called the night of Dec. 21, 2019 to investigate a "shooting call." Officers found Gibson had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, phone records showed a phone associated with Gibson had received a call from a number connected to Alexander just before the shooting.

One month after the shooting, the complaint states detectives spoke to Alexander. He said the shooting was a "self-defense" situation and that he was supposed to get weed. He had negotiated a price with Gibson over the phone, per the complaint, but "Gibson changed the price."

When Alexander approached Gibson's car, the complaint states he believed "Gibson was acting like he had a gun" and that "he was in fear of being shot by Gibson."

Per the complaint, Alexander said to himself that he cannot get killed. He said he didn't intend to kill Gibson – but did intend to shoot him.

After the shooting, the complaint states Alexander said he "ran, stopped and fired again" toward Gibson's car. He also said he did not "know if Gibson had a gun or was just faking having a gun."