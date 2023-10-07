2016 Milwaukee killing, Eric Bills found guilty at trial

article

A Milwaukee man charged in a 2016 homicide was found guilty at trial Friday, Oct. 6.

Eric Bills, 39, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of Jemell McMillan. He's scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Police were called to 37th and Concordia on Sept. 29, 2016 and found the 36-year-old McMillan with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shooting near 37th and Concordia in Milwaukee

According to the FBI, Bills shot McMillan multiple times as a result of an argument over a woman. He drove to McMillan's location, authorities said, got out of his vehicle and shot McMillian in the street multiple times before driving off. McMillian was unarmed, FBI officials said, and an investigation revealed Bills may have been dealing drugs.

A warrant was issued for Bills' arrest in October 2016, followed by a federal warrant in August 2017. The FBI later offered a $10,000 reward; officials believed at the time he may have fled Wisconsin. He was ultimately taken into custody in May 2019 after years on the run.