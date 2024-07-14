Milwaukee homicide; Davion Pickens sentenced, 17 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Davion Pickens on Friday, July 12 to 17 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with criminal acts in late 2017. Authorities said Pickens was one of two men accused of committing 20-plus crimes in just six weeks.

Pickens was originally charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. However, he pleaded guilty in May to two amended charges – second-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree reckless homicide.

Case details

Court documents reveal that from October 2017 to December 2017, Davion Pickens and Caleb Virgil were involved in a series of shootings, vehicle thefts, drug deals and violent rivalries from Milwaukee to Menomonee Falls.



The two friends are supposedly part of a group that had a rivalry with two other groups in Milwaukee -- the "Vito" group and the "Tank/Antonio" group.

The first feud began when someone in the Vito group robbed Virgil of his glasses. The second feud unfolded after the suspects' group "accidentally shot-up" the vehicle of Antonio in a case of mistaken identity -- leading Tank to take revenge.



From members of the group robbing each other of marijuana and providing counterfeit money, to chasing each other throughout the city streets and opening fire -- wounding three people -- different encounters with group members.



Prosecutors say more than 250 bullets were fired during their crime spree -- which involved eight guns and several stolen vehicles that were used to allegedly commit the offenses.



According to documents, at one point, when being chased by police, Pickens and Virgil opened fire on officers. The gun violence continued days later when prosecutors say Virgil shot and killed Darrius Rose in the parking lot of the North Bay Shopping Mall in a case of mistaken identity.

A few days later, Virgil was arrested at his home where police found the murder weapon along with a cut GPS bracelet, a sawed-off shotgun, and prescription pills.



At the end of November, Pickens was tied to a homicide of his own after Xavier Barfield was shot and killed after being in a stolen vehicle he bought from Vito -- a member of the group Pickens was feuding with.