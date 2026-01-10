article

The Brief Milwaukee County prosecutors charged a third man in connection to a homicide. The men are accused of breaking into the victim's home and shooting him. It happened near 96th and Beatrice, just north of Brown Deer road, in December.



A third man is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a December shooting on Milwaukee's far northwest side.

In court

New charges:

Days after charging two other men, prosecutors charged 30-year-old Kevin Rios-Garcia. In addition to homicide, he's charged with armed burglary. He appeared in court Saturday, and his bond was set at $500,000.

"When you look at the criminal complaint, you will understand that this intentional homicide actually occurred, if not in view, in earshot of the victim's children," prosecutor Karine O'Byrne said.

The backstory:

Eduin George, 20, and Jose Talavera-Quezada, 21, were previously charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary. The charges against all three men are filed "as a party to a crime."

George is also charged with felony bail jumping. Court records show he has two open cases in Wisconsin, including one for child sexual assault.

Court records show Rios-Garcia was previously convicted of misdemeanor hit-and-run in Waukesha County. He was sentenced to time served in August 2025.

A 21-year-old woman is charged with misdemeanor obstruction because, according to court filings, she initially lied to police about where she was at the time of the homicide before admitting she was in the car that the men drove to the scene.

Apartment building near 96th and Beatrice

96th and Beatrice

The backstory:

Prosecutors accuse the three men of breaking into the victim's home, dragging him out of bed and shooting him. It happened near 96th and Beatrice, just north of Brown Deer Road, on Dec. 21.

The victim has since been identified as 24-year-old Jose Suares-Montes. According to a criminal complaint, a witness who was inside the home said two masked men "simultaneously" shot Suarez-Montes. Court filings said a caller reported hearing "about 20 gunshots" and saw three people run from the area and get into a waiting car.

Investigators said George told police that they went to "settle the matter" after he said Suares-Montes broke one of his car windows. George admitted he touched the guns involved in the homicide but "denied being a shooter."