Fatal shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side; 2 men accused, charged

The Brief Eduin George and Jose Talavera-Quezada face first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary charges for a fatal shooting on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Dec. 21. The victim was allegedly dragged from his bed and shot by two masked men; the shooting reportedly followed a dispute over a broken car window, the criminal complaint says. Police arrested the pair during a traffic stop the next day, discovering a 9mm firearm under the driver's seat that ballistic testing linked to the homicide.



Two men are accused in the fatal shooting of a man on Milwaukee's northwest side on Sunday, Dec. 21. The accused are 20-year-old Eduin George and 21-year-old Jose Talavera-Quezada. They face the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide (George, Talavera-Quezada)

Burglary-armed (George, Talavera-Quezada)

Felony bail jumping (George)

Homicide investigation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, investigators conducted a search for any relevant calls dealing with a homicide that took place on W. Beatrice Street on the city's northwest side on Sunday, Dec. 21. Shortly before 4 a.m. that day, a "call for help was made reporting that the caller believes someone had just been murdered. The caller stated that she heard about 20 gunshots," the complaint says. The caller also reported seeing three people running from the location and getting into a waiting car.

Detectives interviewed a woman with a connection to the homicide victim. She indicated the victim had left the apartment to get milk. When he returned, the woman told police defendant Eduin George "was made and that he might come to their residence," the complaint says.

During the night, the woman told police "she was awoken by two (2) masked men standing in their apartment holding firearms," the complaint says. She recognized one of the men as the defendant, Eduin George. The complaint says the "man she did not recognize told her to get out and 'get out with the kids.'" The complaint says the masked men then "dragged (the victim) from the bed into the hallway." The woman said "both masked men were pointing their guns at (the victim) and simultaneously began to shoot him," the complaint says.

A police officer on Dec. 22 spotted a car with a defective brake lamp and a traffic stop was conducted. Defendant George was the driver and Talavera-Quezada was in the front passenger seat. The complaint says a 9mm firearm was located under the driver's seat and further testing "concluded this firearm as involved in the homicide of (the victim)."

During an interview with investigators, the defendant described "an incident in which (the shooting victim) broke the windows out of the Honda Civic (George) owned," the complaint says George said he and two others went to the victim's residence to "settle the matter," the complaint says. George denied being a shooter in this incident but "admitted he touched both guns involved in the homicide," the complaint says.

A search of a residence near 37th and Walnut also turned up a shoebox containing a 9mm firearm. Testing "found it to be associated with the casing located at the scene of the murder," the complaint says. Talavera-Quezada's passport was also located in the same box, court filings say.

Court appearances

What's next:

George made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Dec. 27. Cash bond was set at $150,000. George is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 6.

Defendant Talavera-Quezada made his initial appearance in court on Sunday, Dec. 28. Cash bond was also set at $150,000. Talavera-Quezada is also due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 6.