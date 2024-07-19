Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicide near 7th and Orchard, victim beaten to death

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 19, 2024 1:05pm CDT
Body found near 7th and Orchard, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A person was beaten to death near 7th and Orchard in Milwaukee early Friday morning.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5:55 a.m., the victim, a 44-year-old, was beaten to death with a piece of wood.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS App.  