Milwaukee homicide near 7th and Orchard, victim beaten to death
MILWAUKEE - A person was beaten to death near 7th and Orchard in Milwaukee early Friday morning.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5:55 a.m., the victim, a 44-year-old, was beaten to death with a piece of wood.
Body found near 7th and Orchard, Milwaukee
MPD tips
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS App.