Milwaukee homicide: Man shot, killed near 46th and Locust
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.
Police said the 33-year-old victim was shot near 46th and Locust around 9 a.m.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MPD is investigating what led to the homicide and looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.