46th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee teen sentenced to prison

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The Brief A Milwaukee teen is now charged in a shooting near 46th and Hampton. The shooting ended with one person dead and three others wounded. Prosecutors said what started as an attempted robbery ended with shots fired.



A Milwaukee teen, convicted of shooting and killing a person near 46th and Hampton last summer, has been sentenced to prison.

In Court:

Court records show Donavin Webb, now 15 years old, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in January. Prosecutors dismissed two other felonies, attempted robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, as part of a plea deal.

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On Friday, Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski sentenced Webb to 16 years in prison followed by 14 years of extended supervision.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

The backstory:

Four people were shot inside a store on June 6, 2025. Police said three people – ages 16, 33 and 46 – were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive. The fourth person died at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators found seven bullet casings at the scene: three from one gun, four from another. Surveillance cameras showed what happened.

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Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said two people walked into the store, one of whom appeared to have a gun under his armpit. They passed a group of three people, which included Webb, who then followed them inside.

Someone in the group of three then body slammed the person who had the gun under his armpit, per the complaint. The person who was body slammed then shot the person who body slammed him amid a struggle over the weapon.

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Court filings said Webb pulled out a gun and pointed it at the person who ultimately died at the scene. A muzzle flash was seen coming from the teen's gun barrel, and everyone scattered. The person who was body slammed fired more shots as he left the store.

The two other people who were shot were not involved in the attempted robbery. Prosecutors said one of them was in the "line of fire" of Webb's gun. The other victim was standing "within about 10 feet" of the struggle when shots rang out, but it's unclear who shot her.

Police interview teens

What they're saying:

At the hospital, court filings said police spoke to the person who body slammed the individual with the gun and was subsequently shot. He said he was with Webb and another friend, and they planned to rob the person with the gun who he then body slammed.

Once in custody, Webb identified himself in images from the surveillance video. Prosecutors said he admitted he shot the victim, saying it was "self-defense." He also said he came to the store alone, contrary to the video, and that somebody started shooting, so he started shooting, too.