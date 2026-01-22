Milwaukee shooting at 46th and Hampton; teen reaches plea deal

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree reckless homicide for a June 2025 shooting that left one dead and three injured. Prosecutors say the teen opened fire during a struggle and attempted robbery inside a store. While two other charges were dismissed, they will be considered during his sentencing, which is scheduled for March 27.



A Milwaukee teen reached a plea deal on Thursday, Jan. 22, in connection with a shooting near 46th and Hampton that ended with one person dead and three others wounded in June 2025.

That teen, now 15, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide. Charges of attempted robbery with use of force and first-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

The teen is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27.

46th and Hampton shooting details

The backstory:

Four people were shot inside a store on June 6, 2025. Police said three people – ages 16, 33 and 46 – were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive. The fourth person died at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators found seven bullet casings at the scene: three from one gun, four from another. Surveillance cameras showed what happened.

Prosecutors said two people walked into the store, one of whom appeared to have a gun under his armpit. They passed a group of three people, which included the then-14-year-old, who then followed them inside.

Someone in the group of three then body slammed the person who had the gun under his armpit, per the complaint. The person who was body slammed then shot the person who body slammed him amid a struggle over the weapon.

Court filings said the teen pulled out a gun and pointed it at the person who ultimately died at the scene. A muzzle flash was seen coming from the teen's gun barrel, and everyone scattered. The person who was body slammed fired more shots as he left the store.

The two other people who were shot were not involved in the attempted robbery. Prosecutors said one of them was in the "line of fire" of the then-14-year-old's gun. The other victim was standing "within about 10 feet" of the struggle when shots rang out, but it's unclear who shot her.

Police interview teens

What they're saying:

At the hospital, court filings said police spoke to the person who body slammed the individual with the gun and was subsequently shot. He said he was with the then-14-year-old and another friend, and they planned to rob the person with the gun who he then body slammed.

Once in custody, the teen identified himself in images from the surveillance video. Prosecutors said he admitted he shot the victim, saying it was "self-defense." He also said he came to the store alone, contrary to the video, and that somebody started shooting, so he started shooting, too.