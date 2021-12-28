32nd and Hampton homicide: Milwaukee police arrest man

article

Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a woman near 32nd and Hampton as a homicide.

Police said the victim, 43, died of blunt force trauma injuries on Monday morning, Dec. 27 around 5:45 a.m.

What led to the homicide is not yet known, but police have arrested a 44-year-old Milwaukee man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

