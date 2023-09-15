24th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee woman charged

A Milwaukee woman is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a Sept. 11 shooting on the city's north side.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Michelle Silas shot and killed another woman after she found her "having sex" with the father of her children.

The shooting happened at the New Garden Apartments near 24th and Hampton. Destiny Carter, 22, was identified as the victim.

The father of Silas' children told investigators, according to a criminal complaint, that Silas was in the room for "about 10 minutes" before the shooting. He said Silas then ran from the room and grabbed the kids to leave.

Silas told responding officers, per the complaint, "I didn't meant to shoot" and "I didn't try to."

Silas made her initial court appearance Friday, Sept. 15. Her cash bond was set at $100,000.