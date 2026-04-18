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The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison for killing his cousin. The 39-year-old was previously named one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted. The victim was shot outside a Milwaukee convenience store in 2020.



A Milwaukee man, previously named one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, has been sentenced to prison for shooting and killing his cousin in 2020.

In court

What we know:

A Milwaukee County jury found 39-year-old Brandon Gladney guilty of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firm by a felon earlier this year.

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Judge Michelle Havas sentenced Gladney to 29 years in prison on Friday, April 17. He was granted credit for more than a year's time served and further sentenced to 14 years of extended supervision.

Arrested in Arizona after years on the run, court records show Gladney has also been ordered to pay the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office more than $1,800 for extradition costs.

Homicide investigation

The backstory:

The shooting happened in May 2020. Investigators said Gladney was captured on video apparently arguing with the victim, his cousin, outside a Milwaukee convenience store near 21st and Meinecke.

"It’s all on video, and it’s devastating for that family," the marshal on the case told FOX6 when Gladney was profiled on Wisconsin's Most Wanted. "You have a family member that shot and killed another family member."

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Prosecutors said Gladney walked away but then returned with a gun pointed directly at the victim and shot him. The victim died from his gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital. Multiple bullet casings were found at the scene.

Gladney went on the run for years. He was arrested in Arizona in January 2023, years after he was charged.

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