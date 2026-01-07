article

A Milwaukee man, previously named one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was found guilty at trial Wednesday of killing his cousin.

Jury's verdict

In court:

Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Brandon Gladney with first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. On Wednesday, a jury convicted him on both counts.

What's next:

Gladney is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Homicide investigation

The backstory:

The shooting happened in May 2020. Investigators said Gladney was captured on video apparently arguing with the victim, his cousin, outside a Milwaukee convenience store near 21st and Meinecke.

"It’s all on video, and it’s devastating for that family," the marshal on the case told FOX6 when Gladney was profiled on Wisconsin's Most Wanted. "You have a family member that shot and killed another family member."

Prosecutors said Gladney walked away but then returned with a gun pointed directly at the victim and shot him. The victim died from his gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital. Multiple bullet casings were found at the scene.

Gladney went on the run for years. He was arrested in Arizona in January 2023, years after he was charged.