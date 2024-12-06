The Brief A Milwaukee event aims to raise awareness for veterans who are experiencing homelessness. "Freezing for a Reason" participants will sleep outside the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. An event in February raised nearly $11,000.



The Wisconsin branch of the American Legion is "Freezing for a Reason" this weekend to raise awareness for veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

From noon Friday to noon Saturday, participants will sleep in cardboard boxes and tents at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center's Veterans Courtyard.

"We are all humans, irrespective of our positions in life, and for those of us fortunate to be the one helping and not the person needing help, we show our appreciation by helping others," said Joe Leone, Wisconsin's American Legion membership chair.

In February, the American legion held the same event in Fond du Lac and raised almost $11,000 to address veteran homelessness.

The event also raises awareness for veterans' mental health. Various resource tables at the event offer support services for veterans and their families.

