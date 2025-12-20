Expand / Collapse search

Breakfast with Santa at Milwaukee's King Park Community Center

Published  December 20, 2025 8:01am CST
Head to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Milwaukee for the annual Breakfast With Santa. Organizer Dee McCollum joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more.

MILWAUKEE - Tis' the season to meet with Santa Claus!

Head to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 20 to enjoy the annual Breakfast with Santa.

There will be fun activities for the whole family and photo ops with Santa, and you can also visit the Jolly Old Elf.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

