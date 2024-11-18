Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, Ornament Trail return downtown

article

Downtown Milwaukee will soon transform into a holiday spectacle for another season.

The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival is returning this year, along with the Ornament Trail, running from Nov. 21 to Jan. 19.

The returning installation features 15 larger-than-life, hand-painted ornaments by artists with local and regional ties. The ornaments will be positioned along Wisconsin Avenue, with two ornaments landing on Water Street and two ornaments dropping in the Historic Third Ward.

The four-foot round ornaments along the trail made their debut last year as part of the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival’s 25th anniversary. Artists were selected from a pool of submissions by the Downtown Placemaking Task Force. Each ornament is sponsored by a downtown property, local business or organization.

Ornament Trail, Milwaukee

The name of each ornament, its sponsor(s), location and artist include:

Untitled by The Couto Brothers, sponsored by Northwestern Mutual and the Milwaukee Brewers, will be installed at 720 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Current Pastimes by Dave Watkins, sponsored by U.S. Bank Center, will be installed at 777 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Dwennimmen ("Ram’s Horns") by Brad Anthony Bernard and Grace Gasser, sponsored by 600 EAST Café, will be installed at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Winter Reflections by Josephine Rice, sponsored by the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, will be installed outside the hotel at 310 E. Chicago St.

Lotería Holiday by Nicole Acosta, sponsored by The Pfister Hotel, will be installed outside The Pfister Hotel, at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Merry & Bright in Flight by John Kowalczyk, sponsored by PNC, will be installed at 411 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Flourish & Frolic by Emma Daisy Gertel, sponsored by Two-Fifty and HNTB, will be installed at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave.

The Four Graces by Nova Czarnecki, sponsored by Railway Exchange Building and The Colby Abbot Building, will be installed at 229 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Merry in Pink by Monique Machut, sponsored by Chase Tower, will be installed at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Winter’s Rabbit by Drew York, sponsored by Benson’s Restaurant Group, will be installed outside The Edison at 332 N. Broadway.

Paz, Amor Y Amistad (Peace, Love and Friendship) by Mauricio Ramirez, sponsored by 310W, will be installed at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Snow Season by CERA, sponsored by Baird, will be installed at Baird Community Commons at Baird Center.

Painting the Town by Dave Watkins, sponsored by J. Jeffers & Co, will be installed outside The Clark Building, at 633 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The Joys of Winter by Rozalia Singh, sponsored by Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, will be installed at 1000 N. Water St.

Life Has Always Gathered Here by Jeff Zimpel, sponsored by Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, will be installed outside the Saint Kate.

"The Ornament Trail is another way in which Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 enlivens public spaces for the holiday season," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. "The installation showcases the talent of our local and regional artists, adds additional foot traffic to our shops and restaurants, and enlivens city sidewalks with holiday flair. We look forward to welcoming guests for another season of The Ornament Trail."

An Ornament Trail activity guide featuring a map of the embellished baubles and coupons for businesses along the way is available for trail explorers. The guide can be picked up at Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, 301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Ste. 106, or downloaded at www.milwaukeeholidaylights.com . Printed copies of the activity guide will be available beginning Nov. 25.

The Court of Honor, along Wisconsin Avenue between 9th and 10th streets, will also be decorated for the season, creating a bookend for the Ornament Trail.

More information on the Ornament Trail and the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival can be found at the Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 website.