Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival; when, where to see it this year

article

The Brief The 26th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will illuminate downtown. Street decorations will also adorn three downtown thoroughfares, including Wisconsin Avenue. A switch-flipping ceremony will kick off the festivities on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Pere Marquette Park.



The 26th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will illuminate downtown from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1. It features more than 500,000 festival lights and dozens of animated displays.

Milwaukee Downtown, which is Business Improvement District #21, is coordinating the six-week festival. It will transform three downtown parks into winter scenes: "Community Spirit Park" at Cathedral Square Park; "Santa’s Celebration Square powered by We Energies" at Zeidler Union Square; and "¡Felices Fiestas! presented by Generac" at Pere Marquette Park.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Street decorations will also adorn three downtown thoroughfares, including Wisconsin Avenue, which will feature an 18-block stretch of silver and gold chandeliers suspended above each intersection.

Last year’s inaugural "Ornament Trail" will return bigger and better than ever, Milwaukee Downtown said, with nearly 20 super-sized, hand-painted holiday ornaments. The holiday baubles’ growing footprint will appear along Wisconsin Avenue and a portion of Water Street. Also returning this year is Santa’s Mailbox at Cathedral Square Park.

Featured article

A switch-flipping ceremony will kick off the festivities on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Pere Marquette Park. It will feature live music, dance acts, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a fireworks ceremony and pre-show entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m. that evening.

More details on the festival and its kickoff ceremony will be available in the coming weeks, including a brochure detailing all the fun events and shows occurring in Downtown Milwaukee during the six-week festival.