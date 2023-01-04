Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later

article

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened.

Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70.

The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was called back out to the scene.

They initially responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, along with the Milwaukee Police Department.

During that initial response, Lipski said "multiple searches" were conducted "of all accessible areas," but he said those searches were "nearly impossible given the extreme hoarder conditions throughout the building."

Lipski added, "We do not make that statement lightly: We scrutinized all areas where firefighting took place, considered the location of the deceased person, and have reviewed the available evidence."

Lipski said this is an "open investigation."