Milwaukee hit-and-run, police search for vehicle

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian.

Police said it happened at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 near Teutonia and Villard.

Via MPD

They are looking for a white Honda Civic, likely from 2022 or newer, that was traveling north when it happened.

They said the Honda Civic may have damage to the driver's side hood and windshield. It also has tinted windows and black rims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.