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The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged in a hit-and-run and a separate police chase. In 2025, the hit-and-run killed a motorcyclist near 76th and Florist. Court filings said the man was arrested after a high-speed chase months later.



A Milwaukee man, wanted for months after a hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist, was arrested and charged after a police chase across the city's north side.

Charges filed

In court:

Court records show 23-year-old Jarvis Walker is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and knowingly operating without a valid license, as well as fleeing police and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

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Prosecutors said he's never been issued a driver's license in Wisconsin.

Walker appeared in Milwaukee County court on March 9, and his bond was set at $25,000. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 16.

The backstory:

It happened near 76th and Florist. A criminal complaint said a motorcycle was headed north on 76th Street and had the right of way when a southbound Toyota turned in front of it. The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the car.

Crash scene near 76th and Florist

An autopsy determined the motorcyclist, identified in court filings as Wyman Kemble, died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

Dig deeper:

Investigators reviewed video that showed the Toyota driver, identified in court filings as Walker, got out of the car and began to walk away before he walked back toward the victim, appeared to yell something, and then walked away again. He left the scene in another vehicle that had pulled up.

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The complaint said the Toyota was a rental car. Investigators contacted the rental company to find out who had rented it. When police contacted that person, he said Walker had it at the time of the crash.

A witness to the crash also identified Walker as the driver, based on a photo lineup. Court filings said the witness told police that Walker got into a black Ford that fled the scene.

The backstory:

Months later, Milwaukee police were looking for Walker in the ongoing hit-and-run investigation. The complaint said two undercover officers saw Walker get into a blue SUV on Marine Drive, near 76th and Brown Deer. Two uniformed officers then moved in on that location to try to arrest Walker.

Police scene near 19th and Stark (March 3, 2026)

When they pulled up, court filings said Walker closed the trunk and turned toward the officers. The officers turned on their lights and sirens, and one of them got out and told Walker to "get out of the car." Instead, Walker took off.

It sparked a police chase that reached speeds as high as 116 mph and stretched more than nine miles, according to the complaint. Officers called it off when they lost sight of the blue SUV near Green Bay and Stark.

Later that night, the SUV was found unoccupied and running near 19th and Stark – not far from where the chase had been called off. Officers were let into the home and arrested Walker inside.

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