Milwaukee police chase leads to wanted suspect's arrest

Milwaukee police arrested a wanted man after a police chase across the city's north side on Tuesday night.

What we know:

It started on Marine Drive, near 76th and Brown Deer. Officers spotted the wanted suspect, who then got into a vehicle and took off, at around 8:20 p.m.

The chase stretched more than eight miles, but officers called it off when they lost sight of the suspect's vehicle near Green Bay and Stark.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied just a few blocks away, outside a home near 19th and Stark. The suspect, identified as a 23-year-old man, was found inside and arrested.

What we don't know:

MPD said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. At this time, it's not clear what the suspect was wanted for.

