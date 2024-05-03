Milwaukee hit-and-run, baby ejected from car; two women charged

Prosecutors say two sisters went to a party. One of them later got behind the wheel and later crashed, ejecting a two-month-old baby boy from the car.

And then, the two women left, and didn't know the boy was missing.

It happened off of North Fond du Lac, north of Mill Road in Milwaukee. Neighbors thought the commotion outside early on April 27 was, unfortunately, a run-of-the-mill hit-and-run.

"I thought it was just a hit-and-run, and that was it," said Anika Moore, whose home is near where the crash happened.

The damaged SUV

But that all changed after she learned about what happened.

"I was flabbergasted. I was flabbergasted, and excuse my language, I was f****** up, because why would you have that many kids in the car? And you know you’re drinking at a party, why do you decide to drive?" added Moore.

This week, prosecutors charged two sisters: 22-year-old Shaliyah Hamilton and 18-year-old Arneisha Green.

Arneisha Green and Shaliyah Hamilton

Prosecutors say Hamilton and Green were at a party that night, with kids in their care, drinking.

The two eventually left, with the kids, and Hamilton got behind the wheel.

Court filings say the two were texting when all of a sudden, they crashed into the back of a parked SUV.

A diagram of the hit-and-run on Fond du Lac Ave.

A two-month-old boy was ejected and sent flying 40 feet and landed on a sidewalk.

"The thing is, they didn’t realize he was missing – and drove away – only to come back minutes later to pick him up," added Moore.

A good Samaritan called the crash in, but everyone was gone by the time paramedics showed up.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, prosecutors say Green showed up to Children's Hospital with the two-month-old.

Children's Wisconsin

Green told police the boy was ejected from her sister's car during a crash, and initially said it happened at 89th and mill, but later admitted it was off of Fond du Lac.

Police say Green made up a story about what happened, but was later overheard on a phone call saying "Don't worry, I didn't tell."

Another child did tell the police Hamilton was drinking, and the baby fell out the window. The baby boy suffered multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds.

Anika Moore says she can get another vehicle, but can't understand why it even happened in the first place.

"I have a child of my own, and I don't want to see another kid lose their life over something so heartless -- this is heartless," said Moore.

Hamilton's charged with operating without a valid license, hit-and-run, recklessly endangering safety and child neglect.

Her bond is set at $25,000. Green is charged with child neglect. She's got a $5,000 bond.

Both women have preliminary hearings scheduled for May 8.