Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian struck, taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 57-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning, Oct. 22 near Sherman and Capitol in Milwaukee

It happened shortly after midnight. The driver did not stop, police say. 

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 