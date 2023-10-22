Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian struck, taken to hospital

article

A 57-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning, Oct. 22 near Sherman and Capitol in Milwaukee.

It happened shortly after midnight. The driver did not stop, police say.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.