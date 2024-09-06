Milwaukee hit-and-run crash, Green Bay and Villard; 2 pedestrians hurt

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at Green Bay and Villard on Friday morning, Sept. 6. A 17-year-old was sent to the hospital. A 34-year-old refused medical attention. Police are searching for an Infiniti.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for a vehicle and driver connected with a hit-and-run crash at Green Bay and Villard on Friday, Sept. 6.

Officials say around 11:40 a.m., a vehicle struck two pedestrians and fled the scene. A 17-year-old pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries. The second pedestrian, a 34-year-old, refused medical attention.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrians has been identified as a black, Infiniti 2-door car, likely a G37x (see attached photo). The car has no license plates – and should have damage to the hood and windshield, officials said. The vehicle was last seen near Green Bay and Hampton.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7219 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.