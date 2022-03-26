Milwaukee hit-and-run, bicyclist killed; neighbor describes incidents

Milwaukee police continue to look for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist near 20th and Grant on Friday, March 25.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Miguel Serrano Santiago. People who live near the intersection where he died said the crash, unfortunately, is not a surprise.

"He was right in the middle of the road," neighbor Joe Saggio said. "We heard like a big ‘bang.’ It sounded like he hit a car or something. We looked out the window, and we saw the gentleman laying in the road, just bleeding."

The crash between an SUV and the bicyclist happened just before 11:30 a.m. Police said the bicyclist died at the scene.

"There was another gentleman out there, and he was screaming ‘Help! Oh my god, don’t touch him. Oh my god, don’t touch him,’" said Saggio. "It was a terrible sight. It was just terrible."

Suspect vehicle in 20th and Grant fatal hit and run (Courtesy: MPD)

Police are still searching for the driver, releasing a photo of the suspect vehicle – believed to be a 2002-2007 Jeep Liberty.

Saggio said this is not the first incident he has witnessed near 20th and Grant. He hopes something changes and that the driver in the case comes forward.

"I seen actually another little kid get hit on a bike, and I've seen a few accidents," he said. "The stop signs are null and void over here. They don’t mean much. These people fly through them.

"Man if you have any remorse at all dude, you killed that guy. 'Fess up to it. Do something. For somebody’s sake, because there’s somebody who has to care about the guy."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

